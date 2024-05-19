Analyzing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.76 billion 4.48 $73.98 million $0.36 167.27 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

This table compares DocuSign and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign 2.68% 13.91% 4.04% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DocuSign and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 2 7 2 0 2.00 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign currently has a consensus price target of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%.

Summary

DocuSign beats Oncology Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

