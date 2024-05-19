Analyzing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 17.52% 6.50% 0.87% Southern First Bancshares 6.69% 4.30% 0.33%

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

61.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for WesBanco and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 2 0 2.40 Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than WesBanco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and Southern First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $831.96 million 2.08 $159.03 million $2.40 12.13 Southern First Bancshares $187.46 million 1.26 $13.43 million $1.64 17.68

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WesBanco beats Southern First Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.