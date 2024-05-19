Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.