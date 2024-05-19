Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
