Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 479,893 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Daktronics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 390,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,249. The stock has a market cap of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

