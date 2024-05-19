Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 2,520 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

