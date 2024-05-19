Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 30,000 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,527. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $2.58 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

