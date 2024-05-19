Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 49,751 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after buying an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 244,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,443. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARLP

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.