Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 99,108 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after buying an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,686,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,967,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 18,757,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.21. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

