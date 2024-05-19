Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 108,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,535. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

