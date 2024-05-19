Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,483,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 0.51% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of TGB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,294. The stock has a market cap of $865.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

