Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,498,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after buying an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.1 %

GXO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,476. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.