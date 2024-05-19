Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 389,214 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

