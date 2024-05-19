Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.2 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 585,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $154.47.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.