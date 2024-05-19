Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.2 %
Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 585,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $154.47.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.43%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
