Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $2.84 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,802. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

