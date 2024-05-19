Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $3.11 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.7% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.48. The stock had a trading volume of 209,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $344.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

