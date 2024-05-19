Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 104,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,290,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,388,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

