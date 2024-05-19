Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. AutoZone makes up 1.4% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $16.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,917.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,820.39. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

