Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NRP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.26. 51,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

