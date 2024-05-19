Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

