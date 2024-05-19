Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Insider Sells £3,496.80 in Stock

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Bliss sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total value of £3,496.80 ($4,391.86).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEET opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.76. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a market capitalization of £59.50 million, a PE ratio of -5,950.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

