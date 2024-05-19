Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

AROC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,568. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $21.40.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archrock

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.