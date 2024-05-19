Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZGet Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$34.00 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

