Arjuna Capital Acquires Shares of 6,245 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 192,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

