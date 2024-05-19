Arjuna Capital Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.6 %

BEPC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. 712,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

