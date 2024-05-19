Arjuna Capital Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 770,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,277,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 1,603,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

