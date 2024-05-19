Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.74. 292,952 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

