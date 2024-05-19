Arjuna Capital Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

