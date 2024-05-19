Arjuna Capital Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arjuna Capital lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,329 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 193,323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

