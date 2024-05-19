Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $799.83. 543,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $780.16 and its 200-day moving average is $805.15. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.44.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

