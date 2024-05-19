Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

PG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.42. The company has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.