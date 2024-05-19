Arjuna Capital Invests $1.41 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.18. 774,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

