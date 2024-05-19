Arjuna Capital Purchases 595 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,956. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.59. 730,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

