Arjuna Capital Sells 8,675 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $78.01. 1,814,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

