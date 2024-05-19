Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

