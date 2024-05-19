Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 0.8 %

AWH opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.