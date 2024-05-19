Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Assertio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The company had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
