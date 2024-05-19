Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The company had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter valued at $10,045,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Assertio by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,336,450 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 489.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,017,436 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

