Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.98. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

