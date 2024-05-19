ATB Capital Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.71.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.98. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

