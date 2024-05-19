ATB Capital Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.17.

Keyera stock opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.42. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

