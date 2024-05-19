Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.79. 1,627,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,060. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

