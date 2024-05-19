Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 202,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

