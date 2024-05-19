Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,103 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in State Street by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,529,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,445,000 after purchasing an additional 203,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 1,814,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

