Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,924,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 208,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

