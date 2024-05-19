Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $420,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 5,267,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

