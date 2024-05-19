Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 309,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279,340 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 254,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 62,399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $83.29. 682,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

