Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. 9,490,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

