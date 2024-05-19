Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.63. 2,657,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.31. The company has a market capitalization of $482.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

