Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,791. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

