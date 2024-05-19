Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

