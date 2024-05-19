Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,563 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.99. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.